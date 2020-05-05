A 16th resident of the Newmarch House aged care facility has died after testing positive to coronavirus taking the national death toll to 97.

A 16th resident of the Newmarch House aged care facility has died after testing positive to coronavirus taking the national death toll to 97.

Another elderly resident from the Newmarch House nursing home has died after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming the 16th fatality at the Sydney facility.

The resident's death on Tuesday morning takes the NSW toll to 46 and the national tally to 97.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family for whom this is both distressing and tragic," operator Anglicare said in a statement.

"The incredibly contagious nature of the virus is evidenced by the fact that in the past 24 hours three staff members of Newmarch House have tested positive."

Anglicare said the latest staff members to test positive are now self-isolating.

The nursing home is conducting daily testing of all employees before they begin their shifts. NSW Health says 94 staff were tested on Monday.

To date, 37 residents and almost 30 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility near Penrith.

"Residents continue to have the choice of being cared for in the facility through hospital-in-the-home or being treated in Nepean Hospital depending on their advanced care directive and their own personal wishes," the health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Originally published as Another virus death at Sydney nursing home