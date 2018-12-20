Anther Flying Kangaroo hops in to Coast Airport

FLYING HIGH: A Qantas jet landing at Sunshine Coast Airport ... soon there'll be more.

NOOSA is set to piggy-back off Qantas's addition of a second direct service between Sydney and the Sunshine Coast.

The new service, expected to begin in March, will also build on the growing demand for Sydney and is well timed to take advantage of international connections and to build on the Sunshine Coast Airport's record passenger growth.

A recently released report by the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics for September 2018, showed Sunshine Coast Airport recorded a 7.2percent increase in passenger movements compared to September 2017.

Hobart was the second fastest growing with a 4.9percent increase.

For the year to the end of September 2018, Sunshine Coast Airport recorded 12.3percent growth in passenger movements, comprising a 12.4percent increase in domestic travellers and 10percent growth in international passenger movements.

Sunshine Coast Airport's Frank Mondello said "the new service reflected the growing popularity of flying to the Coast for both domestic and international travel and added another dimension to the expanding choices available for business, leisure or conference travellers.

"It provides the convenience of flying from the Sunshine Coast airport with access to just about anywhere in the world without having to battle the Bruce Highway,” Mr Mondello said.

"The Sunshine Coast is attracting record levels of infrastructure investment, including the development of Sunshine Coast Hospital precinct, the Maroochydore city centre and now the new international submarine cable project.

"This project alone will deliver Australia's premier telecommunications connectivity and could attract some of the world's most intensive data users to our region. Our role is to help support this investment with world-class access.”

The Qantas decision comes in advance of the new runway under construction at Sunshine Coast Airport, due to open in 2020.

"The new runway will be a game-changer for the region and will enable airlines to schedule direct services into Sunshine Coast Airport using larger aircraft from a far wider range of international and domestic ports,” Mr Mondello said.