Anti-coal protesters hauled out of industry forum by police

Protesters from Frontline Action on Coal disrupted Adani Australia's chief executive Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald, Queensland on Wednesday morning.

Protesters from Frontline Action on Coal disrupted Adani Australia's chief executive Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald, Queensland on Wednesday morning. Contributed

POLICE have escorted protesters fighting against the proposed Adani Carmichael Mine from an industry forum.

Frontline Action on Coal said in a statement two of its "climate defenders" had "disrupted Adani Australia's CEO Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald" on Wednesday morning.

"The protesters urged Mr Dow, Senator Matthew Canavan and others at the forum to stop digging up coal in the Galilee Basin," the environmental activist group stated.

"One of the protesters, Siena Hyland, stood on her seat and held up a banner to the crowd which read 'Innovation without devastation'," the statement read.

"Onlookers were told to reconsider the dire impact that such activities would have on farmers, the local environment and the climate emergency."

Protesters from Frontline Action on Coal disrupted Adani Australia's chief executive Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald, Queensland on Wednesday morning. Contributed

Ms Hyland also exclaimed "coal is not innovation" and called for a "move toward cleaner energy solution".

"We will not stop until you stop Adani and stop coal mining in the country," she continued.

Ms Hyland and fellow protesters were then escorted from the forum at McIndoe Function Centre.

Protesters from Frontline Action on Coal disrupted Adani Australia's chief executive Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald, Queensland on Wednesday morning. Contributed

Frontline Action On Coal described protesters gathered in front of the centre as a "larger group" who "demonstrated their disdain of the Adani project and coal mining more generally".

They displayed banners and signs that read "Wind and sun, harms no-one", "There's no planet B", "Help develop a cleaner future" and "End Coal".

The activists believe the Adani Carmichael Mine will damage both the Queensland environment and communities.

Protesters from Frontline Action on Coal disrupted Adani Australia's chief executive Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald, Queensland on Wednesday morning. Contributed

Later, Ms Hyland took another swipe at the Adani project.

"If Adani's mine went ahead, it would be a massive step backwards in reducing carbon emission in Australia," she said.

"Minister Canavan and the Turnbull government is recklessly letting Adani and many other fossil-fuel mining corporations damage our environment and communities all for a quick dollar."

Another member of the group, Mauren Mueller, claimed "issuing a 60-year unlimited water licence from the Great Artesian Basin for the Adani Mine would be a devastating move for local farmers and the environment".

She spoke of "corrupt deals" between "goverments and corporations".

" ... it's no wonder people are disgusted with coal mining," she added.

Protesters from Frontline Action on Coal disrupted Adani Australia's chief executive Lucas Dow's speech at the Industry and Innovation Forum in Emerald, Queensland on Wednesday morning. Contributed

The proposed Adani Carmichael Mine in the Gallilee Basin has been controversial since it was first announced.

Supporters of the mine speak of the number of jobs the mine will create (though, exact figures are disputed) and believe it will act as boon for the state's economy.

They've often described coal as anything but dead, and an obvious choice for powering Queensland and Australia into the future