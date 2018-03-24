Anti-racism group expands operations in Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA anti-racism education group E-raced has expanded its operations, acquiring a physical office space for the first time.

Founder Prudence Melom ran the group out of her family garage for the past few years.

"I was down in Canberra a couple of months ago when I was on national radio talking about E-raced, what we needed and how people could get involved," she said.

"The director of Rural Bank was listening to the radio, they reached out to us, offering us an office space, a vehicle and mentoring. It all happened at once and was really amazing."

Prudence Melom has opened an office for her anti-racism project E-Raced. The office in the Bendigo Bank, Neil St is in partnership with the bank. March 2018 Bev Lacey

Ms Melom said the office would be based inside the Bendigo Bank on the corner of Margaret and Neil Sts.

"It feels official, it feels more professional," she said.

"Having an office space where people can easily find us, it will make it easier for people to get in touch and for young people to find us."

E-raced is a program that is designed to change perceptions of refugees and migrants in Queensland schools.

Ms Melom said this year E-raced hoped to expand the program to other states.

Prudence Melom (centre) has opened an office for her anti-racism project E-Raced with Sammie Orchin, Bendigo Clifford Gardens Manager and Melanie Brown Senior Branch Manager for Toowoomba and the Lockyer Valley region.The office in the Bendigo Bank, Neil St is in partnership with the bank. March 2018 Bev Lacey

Bendigo Bank Queensland State Manager Gavin Holden said migrants played a vital role in strengthening communities.

"Happily, the bank is in a position to make available a number of resources to further the outreach capabilities of E-raced so that existing funding for the program can stretch much further and eventually extend operations beyond Queensland to other States," Mr Holden said.