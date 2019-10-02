Menu
Login
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.
A study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff. Trevor Veale
Health

Why graphic photos on smoke packs no longer shock addicts

by Robyn Wuth
2nd Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM

Researchers want health warnings printed on each and every cigarette as the shocking, graphic images printed on packets aren't convincing smokers to quit.

A new Queensland study has recommended individual cigarettes be printed with warnings, including how many minutes of life smokers will lose as they puff.

James Cook University's Aaron Drovandi, who led the research, said images of black lungs, rotten teeth and cancerous mouths on cigarette packaging have lost their shock value.

More Stories

cigarettes health research smoking

Top Stories

    Storm delivers some handy Noosa falls

    Storm delivers some handy Noosa falls

    News Noosa storm rains delivers some relief to parched earth

    Family thrilled Jack has found a new home

    Family thrilled Jack has found a new home

    News A social media call out helped this ‘wonderful companion’ find a new home within...

    GALLERY: Noosa Hospital turns 20

    GALLERY: Noosa Hospital turns 20

    News Staff, volunteers and special guests frocked up to celebrate Noosa Hospital’s 20th...

    Powering on at Doonan Creek with plantings of green offsets

    Powering on at Doonan Creek with plantings of green offsets

    News Sunshine Coast Council tree plantings are on track with environment