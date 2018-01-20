Antiques expert heads for Noosa

IT'S time to dust off some of those old antiques around the house and view them with a new eye.

ADFAS Noosa, better known as non-profit organisation the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society, will be hosting an event on February 17 featuring the much- acclaimed antiques expert Paul Atterbury, who is a familiar face on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow.

Atterbury, who has been working with the "miscellaneous” team on Antiques Roadshow for more than 20 years, was formerly a historical adviser to Royal Doulton and editor of The Connoisseur.

He has published numerous books and was the curator of the Pugin Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, in 1994 and the same museum's Victorian Vision Exhibition in 2001.

With a huge variety of interests and expertise, including railway history, World War I, sculpture and 1920s-30s jazz, it is no surprise that Atterbury has recorded a whole range of objects in his time on the Roadshow, the BBC said.

Outside the program, one of Atterbury's main passions is World War I. Since the 1980s, he has visited the battlefields of the Somme at least once a year.

What began as an interest in the work of architect Edward Lutyens later turnedinto a personal pilgrimage when Atterbury discovered the name of hisgreat-uncle commemorated on the memorial at Thiepval.

ADFAS Noosa invites you to join members for a lecture and lunch with Atterbury, who will share his fascinating choice of antiques he would take to his desert island, in similar fashion to the long-standing Desert Island Discs radio show, which was popular as long as 50 years ago.

The venue for the event is Peregian Springs Golf Club, at 95 Peregian Springs Dr, Peregian Springs, from 11am-3.30pm.

Cost to members is $70, with non-members $75, including a two-course lunch with glass of wine or soft drink.

Bookings to be made through Sharon Hyde on 54482394 or by email at slhyde53@gmail.com.

Remember to bring along a treasure to catch Atterbury's eye and enjoy a special Roadshow Noosa- style (no jewellery or small items please).