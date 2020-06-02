Anyone for camping these holidays?

CAMPING out over the school holidays is making a comeback but the pandemic restrictions will mean council’s grounds will not be packed as they usually are.

Mayor Clare Stewart said “great news from the Premier and the State Government” in the easing of travel restrictions meant Noosa looked forward to welcoming back visitors.

She said the decision to allow Queenslanders to visit anywhere in their state was “fantastic”.

“At this stage we look to reopening Boreen Point Campgrounds on June 12 and the Noosa River Holiday park on June 12,” Cr Stewart said.

The Noosa North Shore campground would the reopen a week later.

“We will have procedures in place to ensure these parks are COVID safe,” she said.

Council’s property manager Clint Irwin said the sites would “all have reduced occupancy levels”.

“So we’re not opening at 100 per cent, but we’re opening significantly lower, we’ll test out these new protocols, see how they’re working and then increase when we know that those protocols are effective,” Mr Irwin said.

The mayor said the Government’s bringing forward of the stage 2 easing of the restrictions was positive news.

“Our COVID Taskforce is working incredibly hard and is reviewing the chief health officer’s directives as to how and when our council-run facilities will reopen,” Cr Stewart said.

The taskforce is looking to possibly fast-track the reopening of other coucnil services.