Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Noosa River views from the Noosa River Holiday Park. Photo Lachie Millard
Noosa River views from the Noosa River Holiday Park. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Anyone for camping these holidays?

Peter Gardiner
2nd Jun 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAMPING out over the school holidays is making a comeback but the pandemic restrictions will mean council’s grounds will not be packed as they usually are.

Mayor Clare Stewart said “great news from the Premier and the State Government” in the easing of travel restrictions meant Noosa looked forward to welcoming back visitors.

She said the decision to allow Queenslanders to visit anywhere in their state was “fantastic”.

“At this stage we look to reopening Boreen Point Campgrounds on June 12 and the Noosa River Holiday park on June 12,” Cr Stewart said.

The Noosa North Shore campground would the reopen a week later.

“We will have procedures in place to ensure these parks are COVID safe,” she said.

Council’s property manager Clint Irwin said the sites would “all have reduced occupancy levels”.

“So we’re not opening at 100 per cent, but we’re opening significantly lower, we’ll test out these new protocols, see how they’re working and then increase when we know that those protocols are effective,” Mr Irwin said.

The mayor said the Government’s bringing forward of the stage 2 easing of the restrictions was positive news.

“Our COVID Taskforce is working incredibly hard and is reviewing the chief health officer’s directives as to how and when our council-run facilities will reopen,” Cr Stewart said.

The taskforce is looking to possibly fast-track the reopening of other coucnil services.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sweet read’ inspired by Cotswolds, Persian love cake

        premium_icon ‘Sweet read’ inspired by Cotswolds, Persian love cake

        News From spending time with the locals in England, to perfecting Ekka award-wining sweet recipes, this Cooroy author’s latest novel is set to have your mouth watering.

        Out of India lockdown: Back to business in Noosa

        premium_icon Out of India lockdown: Back to business in Noosa

        News Dui Cameron feels like she has a new lease on life after finally freeing herself...

        $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        premium_icon $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        Travel Queenslanders could spend up to $1b a month on tourism as travel reopens

        Fears for entire Noosa dining scene

        premium_icon Fears for entire Noosa dining scene

        Business Fears for entire Noosa hospitality scene