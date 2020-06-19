Anyone seen a bobcat? Machinery ‘lifted’ from worksite

A 2010 ASV Loader (similar to the one in the picture) was stolen from Noosaville last week.

NOOSA Police have begun investigations after it is alleged heavy machinery has been stolen from a worksite in Noosaville.

On Thursday June 18, Police were advised a 2010 ASV Loader Skid Steer had been stolen from a worksite in Rene St, Noosaville. Registration C97818

Noosa acting Senior Sergeant and Officer-in-Charge Troy Cavell confirmed the machine had not been used or seen since Monday, May 25, but was not reported missing until Thursday June 18.

“It is very early and investigations only commencing,” he said.

“There was no CCTV, and it is unknown how or when equipment was moved.”

Police are also asking for assistance to locate a 2017 Blue JiaJue Matador 150cc motorcycle stolen from Noosaville on Sunday, June 14, registration 284-PS.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Police offered a timely reminded to all motorists to secure vehicles at all times.

“We would like to remind everyone to ensure that their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables are removed,” they said.

“Valuables include handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail.”