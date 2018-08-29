Anything but mellow yellow

BRIGHT MORNING: Hazel Johnson and Pamela Abell got in the spirit of Daffodil Day at Arcare Peregian Springs.

BRIGHT MORNING: Hazel Johnson and Pamela Abell got in the spirit of Daffodil Day at Arcare Peregian Springs. Caitlin Zerafa

YELLOW was the colour of the day as residents at Arcare Peregian Springs enjoyed a bright morning tea last Friday.

Their annual Daffodil Day celebration was filled with singing, clapping, tea and cake as the aged care facility came together to create hope in the fight against cancer.

While many residents who attended were in their 90s, it did not stop them from enjoying the fun.

Lifestyle co-ordinator Diane Tyler said they looked forward to the day every year.

"Usually we raise about $250-300 each year at this morning tea alone,” she said.

"Cancer touches everybody and by coming together it means we are all supporting each other.”

Arcare residents sang along and enjoyed their Daffodil Day morning tea. Caitlin Zerafa

Arcare resident Hazel Johnson's husband, father and sister all died from different forms of cancer.

"It's lovely they acknowledge it (Daffodil Day) here,” she said.

"You lose people from cancer and we hope they find a cure someday down the track.”

Breast cancer survivor Joy Hay said it was very special to come together.

"Four out of five in my family had cancer,” Ms Hay said.

"Cancer is not invisible.”

Residents brought out their best yellow jumpers and earrings for the day as they sang along to the marvellous vocals of local singer Trish Hicks.

Trish Hicks performed for residents. Caitlin Zerafa

"Days like this also gives them social interaction and gathering,” Ms Tyler said.

"We hold a few every year.”

Family and friends came along to celebrate the day with their loved ones.