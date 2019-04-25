Anywhere brings pop up art to Noosa

ARTY DESIGNS: Bark has designs on showcasing the Anywhere Festival.

AN eye-catching fusion of art, culture and architecture will be on display in the Noosa hinterland on Saturday, May 25.

Comedian and performer Tim Ross will bring his acclaimed talk Design Nation to the multi-award winning Bark Architect's Noosa Hinterland studio offices.

And his fellow performer, Kit Warhurst's comedy show Man About the House to a client's private Buderim home, Two Tree House, as part of this year's Anywhere Festival.

The festival is one of Queensland's most vibrant and innovative arts initiatives, taking performances out of traditional theatre spaces and into surprising places.

Bark architect Stephen Guthrie said that his company's architecture would provide the ideal setting for guests as both properties boasted stunning views, expansive spaces and inspirational environments.

"Bark is thrilled to literally provide the stage and platform to bring these art genres together,” Mr Guthrie said.

"It's an incredible concept to blend performance art with architectural works of art to create new, surprising and entertaining experiences for audiences.

"Our Bark studio at Tinbeerwah is a modern, steel and glass pavilion with views over the hinterland to the ocean. The Two Trees House is an extraordinary home, cantilevering high above the steep escarpment of Buderim Mountain.

"We're certain that guests will be as captivated by the architecture as they are by the performances as we are constantly seeking ways for our architecture and design to inspire, connect and amaze people.”

The Anywhere Festival is on from May 9-26 with more than 400 performances in the nooks and crannies of Noosa, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

For more information, visit tickets.themanabout thehouse.net/events.