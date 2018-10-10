Anywhere Fest is a pop-up drama for Noosa's creatives

OFF BEAT: Some of the entertainment of the Anywhere Festival.

NOOSA'S talented performers, independent producers and theatre companies are being invited to pop up anywhere on the Sunshine Coast next year.

The Anywhere Theatre Festival from May 9-26 is three weeks of performance anywhere but a theatre.

Think anyone, anything, anywhere - music gigs in houses, theatre on a beach, comedy in warehouses or dance in swimming pools, to name a few.

The director of the Noosa festival activities, Toni Wills, said organisers had been thrilled with the local response over the past two years.

"The Sunshine Coast program doubled in size in 2018 and as the festival continues to grow, we hope more local performers will jump on board,” Ms Wills said.

Anywhere Festival founder and CEO Paul Osuch said he wanted "performers young and old who want to present exciting new work or existing work in a more intimate and unusual environment”.

He said performers have ranged from well known acts like The Travelling Sisters through to first time producers and performers having an idea and giving it a go.

Expressions of interest are now open until October 31 and an information session will be held next Monday, October 15 at the Old Ambulance Station in Howard St at Nambour from 6-8pm.

If you are have a venue and you are interested in hosting an Anywhere performance, you can also register your interest at anywhere.is/eoi.

"It is a super supportive model which allows people to take risks and try new things they couldn't at normal performance venues.”

The Anywhere Theatre Festival is made possible through the financial support of the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.