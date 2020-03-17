Anzac Day services cancelled to protect veterans

Veterans and the public may have to find alternate ways to commemorate Anzac Day with RSL Queensland advising sub branches to cancel public events in light of the coronavirus public health emergency.

Townsville RSL president Bill Whitburn said there were measures to still allow people to commemorate Anzac Day.

"We could actually livestream it, televise it. We haven't finalised it," he said.

Mr Whitburn said it was uncertain at this stage if commemorations in Townsville would be cancelled but it looked probable coming off the back of the advise from the Federal Government that all events with 500 or more people should be suspended.

"It's the first time in my life an Anzac Day might be cancelled," he said. "I don't want an activity to take place that could be detrimental to the general public and our veterans."

RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris said older veterans were particularly at risk from the virus.

He recommended sub branches cancel commemorations.

"We believe this is the responsible thing to do to ensure their health and wellbeing," Mr Ferris said.

"It's very sad that we are not able to commemorate Anzac Day in time-honoured fashion this year, but a public commemoration is not worth risking the health of our veterans, family members or members of the general public.

Regardless of the form this year's Anzac Day commemorations take, we will always remember the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our Defence forces, past and present."