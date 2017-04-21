Anzac Day services in Noosa

Tewantin

Dawn Service, gathering at Pelican St at 5.15am for 5.30am start.

Main parade, troops gathering Sidoni St at 8.45am for 9am main march and service at the cenotaph, corner of Memorial Ave and Poinciana Ave.

Cooroy

Dawn service from 4.55am at the cenotaph, Cooroy War Memorial, Tewantin Rd.

March from 10am, intersection of Elm and Diamond St, followed by a memorial service at Cooroy War Memorial, Tewantin Rd.

Eumundi

Assemble between Caplick Park rotunda and Imperial Hotel, service begins 7.30am.

Community walk starts at 7.50am, walkers halt at Pte A M McIntyre Memorial Tree opposite Post Office.

Assemble on grassed area at 8.20am for service at amphitheatre.

Coolum-Peregian

Dawn service from 5am, assemble Coolum-Peregian RSL carpark, 1906 David Low Way.

March from 5.20am, corner of Seacover Land to car park behind RSL, then across to cenotaph.