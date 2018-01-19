Anzac spirit kept alive by Noosa youngster

A NOOSA student who was a millennial voice of appreciation during the 2015Anzac Day Centenary commemorations will travel to the Western Front this year to mark the 100-year anniversary of another pivotal battle.

Jack Frey, of St Teresa's Catholic College, is one of eight student recipients of the Premier's Anzac Prize who will travel to France inApril.

"This year marks 100 years since the Battle of Villers-Bretonneux on Anzac Day in 1918,” Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said in announcing the prize winners.

"The students will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the historic centenary commemorative dawn service at the Australian War Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux.

"These eight remarkable students presented outstanding multimedia entries illustrating the Anzac spirit to be selected for this year's Premier's Anzac Prize.”

She said they will be among the first visitors to the new Sir John Monash Centre Australian National Memorial, which has been established at Villers-Bretonneux as a lasting legacy of the Centenary of Anzac.

"Through the Premier's Anzac Prize, students have the opportunity to honour the Anzac tradition in a personal way by researching and writing about service people from their local area, or who may have enlisted at the same age as they are.

"This award has effectively engaged our younger generation in understanding the Anzac tradition and how the Anzac spirit is instilled in the Australian way of life.”

The judging panel for the Anzac Prize included representatives of the Australian Defence Force, Returned and Services League, history teachers and the Department of Education.

Back in 2015, Jack spoke at the opening of the Noosa War Front exhibition at Noosa Library.

The clear message was he appreciated the sacrifices of those who fought for our way of life.

"The freedom we enjoy has not been free at all,” he said.

"I know how lucky I am for the life I live, thanks to the courage, belief and sacrifice of Australian and New Zealand soldiers past and present,” he said.

"I first learnt about the history of war by asking my dad questions about his family and listening to my nan talk about her dad, who was a Rat of Tobruk.”

Jack said the Anzac spirit was about "pride, honour, mateship, humour, courage, loyalty, heartbreak and sacrifice”.

He said Anzac Day and Remembrance Day were very important to him.

"On these two days I can really show my respect and honour those who defended our country and our way of life,” he said.

"It's also a time I can show my respect to those soldiers currently defending us.

"On Anzac Day I go to the dawn service with my family and go back at 9'clock and march with my school, wearing my great-grandfather's medals.

"I always find a veteran, shake his hand, look him in the eye and thank him for his service and for doing what is right.”