Anzac spirit lives on with live dawn service broadcast

The massive Anzac Day crowds will be missing this year from Tewantin.

COVID-19 has not killed the Anzac Day spirit in Noosa – the pandemic has just forced the Tewantin Noosa RSL to become creative and broadcast the dawn service across the local radio waves.

However at the Tewantin cenotaph this Saturday, April 25, the tradition of the lone bugler sounding The Last Post to usher in a minute’s silence before streets which should be deserted, rather than brimming with thousands of respectful locals, lives on.

Newly elected Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch president Adel Amin is asking for the public to co-operate by not heading to the usual Memorial Ave marshalling area for the service, but rather stay close to their radios.

“I’m broadcasting the dawn service live on Noosa Community Radio (101.3), starting at 5.25am with The Last Post broadcast at 6am,” Mr Amin said.

“There will be live bugler at the cordoned off cenotaph so the whole town can hear him play.

“We live in a challenging time, but it it’s equally important for us not to forget out forefathers who enabled us to have this freedom that we’re living.

Anzac Day will be on the airwaves in Noosa rather than at the cenotaph parade area.

“We can all contribute in our own way. There are sub-branches around the district like Yandina who are doing a virtual service, we’re doing a radio service.

“We’re all commemorating those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Mr Amin said.

“I’m sure there’s a way that people can pause and remember what they (the Diggers) had to endure.

“We don’t have to have the parades or the congregation of thousands of people, but people individually can stop anywhere and just remember them at 6am.”

The radio service will wind up with Reveille and the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia before the closing remarks by Mr Amin.

People are encouraged by the RSL then to head out to their driveway, their balcony or best vantage spot to the street to Light Up the Dawn with whatever illumination devices they have handy as a show of Anzac respect.

Cooroy Pomona RSL Sub-Branch has cancelled its Anzac Day ceremony, but the Yandina Eumundi RSL Sub-branch is hosting its Virtual Anzac Day Service from 11am.

“This year Yandina celebrates its 150th birthday and it is important to us that we continue to honour our community as best we can despite the current circumstances,” the RSL posted on Facebook.

“Social distancing restrictions prevent us from conducting the service in our usual public format, but in conducting this virtual service on-line we hope to bring to you a service which will be as close to our normal commemorations as possible.

“Please join us on-line, from the safety of your own homes together with our guests and all other veteran and community members who will be doing likewise.

“We will remember them. Lest we forget.”