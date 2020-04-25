Menu
Apology to John James Merity

25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

Apology to John James Merity.

On 15 February 2020, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun and other News Corp Australia publications published in print and online an article which conveyed false and defamatory allegations of and concerning Mr John James Merity.

News Corp Australia withdraws those allegations without reservation.  It should never have been published.

News Corp Australia apologises to John James Merity for the harm, hurt and distress caused to him and his family by reason of the publication of the false allegations.

john james merity
The Sunshine Coast Daily

