Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There is no need for those apostrophes in this sign.
There is no need for those apostrophes in this sign.
Offbeat

Apostrophe warrior gives up fight

by Victoria Craw
3rd Dec 2019 8:05 AM

A leading chronicler of egregious apostrophe use from around the world has given up his role because "ignorance and laziness" has won.

Retired journalist John Richards, 96, started his Apostrophe Protection Society in 2001 to protect the "much abused" punctuation mark.

But 18 years later he regretfully announced he would close the organisation for two reasons.

"One is that at 96 I am cutting back on my commitments and the second is that fewer organisations and individuals are now caring about the correct use of the apostrophe in the English Language," he wrote.

"We, and our many supporters worldwide, have done our best but the ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won!"

 

Can you spot the mistake in this real estate sign? Picture: Supplied
Can you spot the mistake in this real estate sign? Picture: Supplied

 

Open seven days and Monday to Friday?
Open seven days and Monday to Friday?

The website contains plenty of examples of rogue apostrophes, from "taxi's only" to "don't't drink and drive". It attracted visitors from all over the world and will remain open in the foreseeable future for "reference and interest".

There have been fears the apostrophe is on its way out for some time, with a 2017 University of Tasmania study finding that even university students struggled to grasp the correct use.

Professor Nenagh Kemp found that literate undergraduates in Hobart placed apostrophes in plural words 13 per cent of the time.

They were also wrongly used with singular possessive words, such as the "cup's handle" 47 per cent of the time.

 

A submission on the website. Picture: APS
A submission on the website. Picture: APS

 

For plural possessives, such as "all the cups' handles", students got it wrong 72 per cent of the time, The Australian reports.

Texts and social media were partly blamed for the trend, with Professor Kemp saying "the message is the main thing, rather than the correctness of the spelling".

While some will lament the end of the organisation, those with a passion for punctuation can still rely on Apostroph3Woman online.

The Apostrope Protection Society states there are three rules for the use of apostrophes in English - to denote a missing letter or letters, to denote possession and never to denote plurals.

Read a full explanation of the rules for apostrophe use here.

More Stories

apostrophe grammar off beat punctuation seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New store stocks world’s first babywearing overalls

        premium_icon New store stocks world’s first babywearing overalls

        News “It has been an enormous journey to get to this point.”

        News man lays bare the tabloid ‘dirt’

        News man lays bare the tabloid ‘dirt’

        News Noosa based journo turned author delights in showcasing the rough and tumble of the...

        Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

        Pianists set to ‘dazzle’

        News Aspiring pianists will put on a dazzling show as they compete for grand prizes at...

        Lana leaving rivals in her wake

        premium_icon Lana leaving rivals in her wake

        News Noosa star’s winning streak is reward for mighty effort.