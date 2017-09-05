App helps locate AEDs in Cooroy

Jon Symmonds from Know What To Do demonstrates as Club Cooroy RSL's Elaine Williams and Bendigo Banks' Geoff Edwards look on.

AN INGENIOUS app developed by two local businesses could mean the difference between life and death for Cooroy townsfolk.

Know What To Do and Our Town Apps are developing a free app to help the community locate automatic external defibrillators in Cooroy.

Know What To Do representative Jon Symmonds and Cooroy Bendigo Bank manager Geoff Edwards announced the new technology is in the works while unveiling a recently purchased AED for the Cooroy RSL.

The Cooroy Community Bendigo Bank purchased the latest AED, now positioned on the wall behind the front desk at the Cooroy RSL on Maple St.

Jon Symmonds from Know What To Do said the first five minutes after sudden cardiac arrest or a heart attack are crucial, but there are simple things you can learn that will make a difference.

"Over 90% of first aid is performed on loved ones by loved ones, so it makes sense to attend a first aid course to be trained for any situation,” Mr Symmonds said.

"With AED training included in this course, we hope locals will enquire not only for themselves but look to bring friends or family members to a course.

"We are also looking forward to hearing from any local business that have an AED and are prepared to make it publicly available to save a life.

"They simply contact me so we can add its location into the app.”

Cooroy and Pomona Bendigo Bank manager Geoff Edwards said although he hopes it never comes to it, using a defibrillator in an emergency greatly increases survivial rates.

"I hope no one ever has to use this, but if we do it's great to know this device could save a life,” Geoff said.

"We're always looking for ways we can strengthen our community in the hinterland and believe a defibrillator is one of the most important pieces of equipment any club or town can have.”

In Australia, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of heart attacks and cardiac arrests and kills one Australian every 12 minutes.

The survival rate from a cardiac arrest is only 9%.

If an AED can be used in the first three to four minutes, the chance of survival is 70-75%.

For more information about Know What To Do and the first aid courses available, the new AED app, or advice on the best AED, contact Jon Symmonds on 0413 770 846 or via email on jon@knowwhattodo.com.au.