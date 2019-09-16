Appeal for fire relief

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Peregian Beach to pay tribute to the colossal effort and courage shown by emergency fire fighters during the horrendous fires. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Peregian Beach to pay tribute to the colossal effort and courage shown by emergency fire fighters during the horrendous fires. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk used her visit last week to Peregian Springs fire zone to encourage donations to help people affected by the bushfires.

The Queensland Government has kickstarted the financial contributions with $100,000 — $25,000 each to Australian Red Cross, Lifeline Queensland, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland.

Donations can also be made via Givit — www.givit.org.au (external site)

“I thank fire crews, police, emergency authorities, volunteers and support organisations for their outstanding efforts in protecting our communities so far.

“Now it’s time to dig deep for people who’ve lost homes or other property.”

“We need to back our communities across a number of regions impacted by severe bushfires with financial assistance and support services,” the Premier said.

She asked the public to remain vigilant, report fires early and follow the advice of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and other authorities.

“This is the first time we’ve experienced conditions like this so early in the season and the bushfire threat will be with us for several months.”

Givit national manager Nikki Howson said many Sunshine Coast residents had donated to support the firefighters who saved their properties from the Peregian Beach area blaze.

The charity has also been receiving requests for grocery and food vouchers from fire victims.

“Queenslanders with big hearts can leave a comment in the online donation process nominating their cash for a specific bushfire affected community,” Mrs Howson said.

Other methods are:

-In person at any Westpac branch in Queensland

-Direct deposit to the account: GIVIT Appeal Queensland Fires

oBSB 034041

oA

ccount number 382805