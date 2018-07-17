Menu
Login
Offbeat

Apple unveils kangaroo, mango on World Emoji Day

17th Jul 2018 12:18 PM
Animal emoji including the kangaroo and lobster, and new food options are coming later this year.
Animal emoji including the kangaroo and lobster, and new food options are coming later this year.

CRIKEY, this is good news - especially on World Emoji Day.

Apple will launch a kangaroo emoji among more than 70 new characters coming to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac later this year.

Redheads and baldies can also rejoice with new emojis to include even more hair options - including red hair, grey hair and curly hair, a emoji for bald people, and new smiley faces that bring more expression to Messages with a cold face, party face, pleading face and a face with hearts.

Apple says the free update to iOS 12 brings more expression to every message with new characters for sports, symbols and more.


Joining the growing list of animals represented on the emoji keyboard are beautifully designed characters for the kangaroo, peacock, parrot and lobster.

Queenslanders  will rejoice that their beloved mango is also represented among the new food emoji.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The range also includes lettuce, cupcake and moon cake.

Thousands of emoji are currently available on iOS, watchOS and macOS, including emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, various clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.

Related Items

Show More
apple emoji games and gadgets ipad iphone kangaroo technology world emoji day
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Finally local after 50 years

    Finally local after 50 years

    News Elaine Neilson celebrates 50 years as a local and remembers the first Noosa News office

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    Moving on, but they're not to leave an empty shell

    News Kenways selling up after 16 years

    Liam's a 'stayer' now

    Liam's a 'stayer' now

    News Liam tackles new role with Stay Noosa

    More new Top Dog Film 'tails'

    More new Top Dog Film 'tails'

    News Pooches galore on screen

    Local Partners