NIKE: Apple's Nike sports band is a popular choice.

I LOVE watches like some women (and men for that matter) like shoes. You can never have enough.



But if there's one watch I love wearing more than anything, it's Apple's. The reason is that it can just do so much and the watch integrates so well with other Apple products.



The Apple Watch Series 5 is not only brighter with its new faces and always on display but its even smarter especially with its Siri voice assistant.



For those trying to crank up their exercise regime and improve their overall health, it has everything from better activity

tracking to a noise app which lets you know when external sounds are beyond good ear health.



There's also a super cool compass and updated Maps app which allows you to see which are you are facing. The compass will also show heading, incline, longitude and current elevation.



When Apple first announced it's always on display, I wondered 'What's the point?' After all, you only have to flick your wrist to see your watch come alive.



But the way it has been designed, to fade in and out, preserving precious battery life, is very clever.



Put your wrist down and the display dims, still allowing to see information without having to 'flick it on'.



There's a stack of technology behind that functionality - including low-temperature polysilicon and oxide display and an efficient power management integrated circuit which means the watch still offers an impressive 18 hour battery life.



One of the best new safety features in the watch is international emergency calling, which also works with fall detection.

COMPASS: Apple Watch Series 5 includes a very clever compass.





For women, there's Cycle Tracking app, which gives them the ability to log their menstrual cycles, see predicted timing for their next period and fertile windows.



The new watch faces, including Meridian, Modular Compact and Solar Dial, are beautiful to behold and can be customised to provide better access to your favourite apps.



There's a lot of things you can do with your Apple Watch. Here are just some.



11 THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH YOUR APPLE WATCH

1. Set A Pace Alert

Apple Watch caters well for running enthusiasts, including cadence (steps for minute), elevation gain, route mapping, splits times, and pace alerts. Fall behind the group, and your watch will let you know. To set a pace alert, open the Workout app, scroll to Outdoor Run, tap the More button (the grey button with three green dots), then tap Set Alert.

2. Hey Siri: This is what I want to do…

The best way to interact with your new Apple Watch is to via Siri. Just raise your wrist, say the "Hey Siri" command, or hold down the Digital Crown to summon Siri, then ask away.

You can ask Siri:

- "Start an Outdoor Run"

- "Start a timer for 30 minutes"

- "Play my running playlists"

"What is the time in Sydney right now?"

- "What will the weather be like in Brisbane tomorrow?"

TITANIUM: Apple Watch Series 5 has new case material.

3. Look after your heart

You can check your heart rate during a workout; see your resting, walking, breathe, workout, and recovery rates throughout the day; or take a new reading at any time. You can also get notifications if Apple Watch defects that your heart rate is high or low while you appear to have been inactive for 10 minutes. To set up heart rate notifications, go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, scroll down and tap Heart, then set the beats per minute threshold.

4. Use Emergency SOS

Press and hold the side button, then slide to make an emergency call. When you make a call with Emergency SOS, your Apple Watch automatically calls the local emergency services and shares your location with them. After an emergency call ends, your Apple Watch alerts your emergency contacts with a text message, unless you choose to cancel. Your Apple Watch sends them your current location, and, for a period of time after you enter Emergency SOS mode, it sends your emergency contacts updates when your location changes. You can add emergency contacts in the Health app on your iPhone. Select the profile picture in the top righthand corner, select Edit, then add contacts.

5. Locate Your iPhone, even if it is set to silent

Swipe up to access Control Centre, tap the Ping button, then follows the sound to locate your iPhone. If you're still having trouble finding the location of the sound, hold the Ping button down until it flashes the torch light as well.

SMARTER: Apple Watch Series 5 is arguably the best smatch watch in the world.

6. Change Your Move Goal.



Activity Rings encourage you to move more, sit less, and get some exercise. When you first set up Apple Watch, it asks you whether you're lightly, moderately or highly active to determine your daily Move goal and then it adjusts at the end of each week depending on your track record. To change it, open the activity app on your Apple Watch, press firmly on the display, then tap Change Move Goal.

If you would prefer to measure your active energy in calories, go to the Health app on your iPhone, select the Browse tab, tap Activity, tap Active Energy, scroll to the bottom, tap Unit, and select kcal.

7. Customise Your Workout Measurements



Apple Watch features GPS, an altimeter, gyroscope and an accelerometer, to track your activity . You can only view five different metrics on Apple Watch during workouts. To edit these, go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap Workout, tap Workout View, then select the workout type you want to adjust, i.e. Outdoor Run. Then Edit to remove, add or swap metrics, such as Current Cadence, Elevation Gain, Heart Rate, Rolling Pace and more.

8. Turn On Fall Detection



Series 4 and Series 5 both boast a Fall Detection feature which can detect when a hard fall occurs. Once detected, Apple Watch sends the user an alert, which can be dismissed or used to initiate a call to emergency services. If Apple Watch senses the wearer is immobile for 60 seconds after the notification, it will automatically call emergency services and send a message along with location to emergency contacts.

The feature is turned off by default for people under the age of 65, so you need to turn it on manually if you're 64 and younger. To do this, go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap Emergency SOS, turn on Fall Detection.