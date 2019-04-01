Menu
Login
Australia’s Northern Territory slogan, ‘CU in the NT’. Picture: NT Official
Australia’s Northern Territory slogan, ‘CU in the NT’. Picture: NT Official
Offbeat

Hollywood style CU in the NT sign to light up Darwin

1st Apr 2019 11:00 AM

DARWIN will be lit up with a huge 'Hollywood' style CU in the NT sign.

The 12m high signage will become an iconic sight as visitors fly into or drive into Darwin.

An application has been lodged with Darwin council to have the signage erected on Evolution building

The application states the signage will be lit up at night - simultaneously providing a beacon to pilots that they have arrived in the Territory.

"Like Uncle Sams, the CU in the NT sign will become an iconic Darwin treasure," the application read.

The proponents say they hope to get an NT Government Turbocharging Tourism grant to make it happen

A council spokesperson remained tight lipped as to who the developer was and would not say how the councillors who voted against the slogan being at council markets had reacted to the news.

More Stories

april fools cu in the nt darwin hollywood northern territory sign

Top Stories

    Seagulls soar a-cross country

    Seagulls soar a-cross country

    News Sunshine Beach Primary students cheered each other on at annual cross country event

    • 1st Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    Lucy muscles into the local business world

    Lucy muscles into the local business world

    News Young Noosa entrepreneur launches a product perfect for sore muscles

    Local club looking for new lions and leos

    Local club looking for new lions and leos

    News Are you community minded? Why not become a member

    Hub's strong start

    Hub's strong start

    News It's only been open seven months but this digital hub is delivering