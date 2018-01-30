Approved with a slice of caution

TICK OF APPROVAL: Orange on Sunrise is getting a chance from council to prove it can be a good neighbour.

MAYOR Tony Wellington and councillor Frank Pardon expressed a fair amount of trepidation when voting in favour of an application to allow a Tinbeerwah pizza eatery to operate.

But Orange on Sunrise will have to make a profit while limited to no more than 10 diners on site at any time - something the mayor expressed serious doubts about.

Councillors were told the eatery did have seating for up to 70.

The approval comes after the eatery also agreed to erect an acoustic fence in a bid to address noise complaints from neighbours.

Cr Pardon was critical that nearly two-thirds of the structures at the eatery had been installed without approvals.

"If I lived beside it, I'd be objecting too,” he said.

"I can see problems with the whole thing going forward. There has been problems in the past.”

He said given the trading conditions the council was imposing, he would support the approval but "with great trepidation”.

Cr Wellington said the operation was different to the site's approval as a general store where customers were "not tending to drink and party and talk in the carpark”.

"It's quite a different impact I think on the neighbours,” he said.

"I too share with Cr Pardon some trepidation with regard to this.

"I'm going to support the motion on the understanding that the application is fair and serious in its intent to reduce the scale of the restaurant side down to 10 seats.

"I do have some difficulty believing that there is viability there to run a restaurant until 9pm with 10 seats.

"I would certainly not like to see an application being used as a ruse to continue at the scale that it's currently at, so it remains to be seen how the business proceeds.”