Appy way to avoid the crush

SMART WAY: The app that will help guide Noosa visitors to less hassles on the road.

SMART WAY: The app that will help guide Noosa visitors to less hassles on the road. Contributed

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council as part of the 'Go Noosa' transport trials running through to January 28.

This week, find out more about the live parking website making it easier and quicker to travel around Noosa during peak season.

While many of us are back at work, plenty of holiday makers are still making the most of our fantastic backyard.

All road users - locals and visitors alike - are being encouraged to visit the Go Noosa app website (www.gonoosaapp.com.au) to help give them real time live information about congestion and car parking capacity in Noosa Heads.

The app - which can only be downloaded via the website (not the App Store) - provides a quick overview of alternative transport choices, like Free Bus travel times, bike and scooter parking spots, as well as bike and walking paths.

As part of the Go Noosa Transport initiative, the six-week trial of the website app intends to give travellers the option to make informed travel choices before heading to Noosa Heads and encourage people away from using personal cars - ideally easing congestion on local roads during the busy holiday period.

Since going live in mid-December, the website has been utilised by more than 1000 people to view parking capacity and road congestion in Noosa Heads.

Website developer Gary Swanepoel said more than half of all users had logged on to help them decide whether to drive or catch a bus.

"We are four weeks in to the trial now and feedback has been really good,” Mr Swanepoel said.

"We've had a lot of locals say they've been using the free buses a lot more over the holidays and hardly using their car and that the live information has really helped them 'break their routine'.”

Travellers can save the app to their phone via the website www.gonoosaapp.com.au.

For more information on the Go Noosa transport trials, visit www.noosa. qld.gov.au/go-noosa where you can find a full fact sheet and a list of FAQs as well as provide feedback.

NEXT WEEK:

Who's got on board?