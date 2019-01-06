Arabesk headlines the Hustle

NUMEROUS acts will take to the stage in The Bunker for Hustle N' Groove at the Imperial Hotel Eumundi on Saturday.

Arabesk will lift your spirits with a touch of tango, reggae rhythms, jazz flavoured funky beats and even a traditional waltz!

In recent years Arabesk have performed at music festivals including Wangaratta Jazz, Hobart's Clarence Jazz Festival, Palm Creek Folk Festival, Manly International Jazz Festival and Parramasala. They recently performed at the 2018 Takatsuki Jazz Street - marking the band's fourth visit to Japan.

Arabesk are Rob Shannon (guitar/ percussion), Veren Grigorov (violin), Tom Wade (bass) and Calvin Welch (drums).

English-born Dan Horne is a foot stompin' Aussie blues n roots musician.

The singer/songwriter began his music career in 2014 performing on the streets, busking and travelling. His "one-man-band” style is a mesmerising blend of foot drums, harmonica and multiple guitars.

His debut release From the Roots is a folk infused, feel good, surf/roots album, independently recorded at Paperbark Recording Co.

The Rumbrellas are a three piece explosion of funk, soul, reggae and hip hop from the Sunshine Coast.

TICKETS: Pre-sale $15 (+ booking fee) through Oztix or at the Imperial Hotel on 5442 8811.

$20 at the door. 7.30pm.