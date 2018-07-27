Aragorn gives a big 'high-paw' to Noosa

MIGHTY EFFORT: Aragorn, the Pyrenean mountain dog, raised more than $600 after his visit to Noosa.

ARAGARON, the Pyrenean mountain dog, captured the hearts of many on his recent visit to Noosa and now thanks to the generosity of many, he recently donated his earning to charity.

Owner Lorna Brown was excited to share Aragorn's success with Noosa News.

"Over a period of four days and a couple of hours each day, he raised a fabulous $678.25,” she said.

Aragorn and Lorna deposited the money at their local bank back home in Foster, NSW, last Friday which will go to the Kids with Cancer Foundation.

"We've been into the bank a few times and when Aragorn got up it created a bit of stir.

"Everyone just loves him and looks forward to him coming in,” Lorna said.

"You never know who cancer has touched.”

It was a mighty effort for the larger-than-life dog, who when on his hind legs reaches human height.

While on holidays in the area, Aragorn attracted the attention of everybody and was particularly popular with the children - many smaller than him.

The family want to thank the community for their donations from "loving and patting Aragorn”.

"We are really grateful to the people and visitors of Noosa,” Lorna said.