Aragorn lends a paw for sick kids

A GREAT TAIL: Lorna Brown with Aragorn, the larger-than-life Pyrenean Mountain Dog raising money for children with cancer. Caitlin Zerafa

ARAGORN the Pyrenean Mountain Dog is making a difference to children with cancer, one pat at a time.

The four and a half year old gentle giant is a rare sight in Australia and his owners Lorna and Peter Brown are using his charm to raise money for the Kids with Cancer Foundation.

Aragorn caught the attention, and hearts, of many on Hastings Street including Will Scott from Tasmaina. Caitlin Zerafa

Aragorn is visiting from Smiths Lake in NSW.

He is officially registered to raise money for the charity and was out and about in Noosa last week with his collection tins.

"He was so beautiful as a baby, we thought we'd put him to work,” Mrs Brown said.

"We've raised over $1000 since he was a baby and it's been fabulous. We get mobbed wherever we take him, everyone stops to pat and cuddle him.

"You never know how cancer has touched a family and I think it's a great cause.”

The team at Secrets Shhh on Hastings Street fell in love with Aragorn, inviting him into their shop for a special donation. Caitlin Zerafa

Mrs Brown celebrated her 80th birthday last Wednesday and Aragorn came out to lunch.

"He comes everywhere with us, he brings so much happiness and joy to everyone,” she said.