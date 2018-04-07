Arcare Peregian celebrating five

SHE'S the self-confessed "naughty one” at Arcare's residential care centre in Peregian Springs, and she's also one of only two remaining who moved in to the centre on April 3, 2013.

Last Tuesday, to celebrate the centre's fifth birthday, Betty Bluett and fellow nonagenarian and good mate Pamela Abell stepped up to the plate - one with a large birthday cake on it - to cut it surrounded by two of Arcare Peregian's inaugural staff, with all other residents watching on.

"I had my husband with me; I remember walking down the corridor here for the first time,” Betty, who turns 91 on Monday, said.

"It's a very vivid memory.”

Betty's husband's health forced them to move into care, but since then, and despite her husband's passing since, she has "had a wonderful time”.

"We were the first couple to have a double room together.

"We were happy here, and the staff were nice.

"If you have to be in a place like this, you can't beat (this).”

She has two sons nearby who visit, as it is for Pamela - the quiet one of the pair - whose daughter lives in Noosa Waters.

"But I'm the naughty one, who plays tricks and tells dirty jokes,” Betty said.