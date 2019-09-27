Arcare’s heartfelt thanks to fireys

RESIDENTS at Arcare Peregian Spring shared their heartfelt thanks to local firefighters at a morning tea on Friday after their “heroic” efforts to keep their aged care community safe.

Greeting firefighters, Bernie Massingham and David Wood, with smiles, applause and showers of praise, the residents all agreed it was a job well done.

FIRE THANKS: Arcare Peregian Springs resident Shirley Donovan cuts a 'thank you' cake with firefighters David Wood and Bernie Massingham. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Resident Ralph Haddrell grew up in a “firehouse” and knew all to well the dedication put in by firefighters on a day-to-day basis.

“I know what the life of a fireman’s like having lived in a fire station from the time I was three years of age until I was 23,” Mr Haddrell said.

“I know what the after effects of a fireman are after he’s been fighting a fire.

“The grass fires are one of the worst because they leave you smelly so much, everything’s dirty, doesn’t come back clean.”

FIRE THANKS: Arcare Peregian Springs resident Ralph Haddrell thanks firefighters. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Mr Haddrell commended emergency services for their hard work and remaining calm when so many other were in a state of “disorganisation”.

“We appreciate what you did on the night that you saved us, we do appreciate it very much and we wanted to say our real thanks for what you achieved.”

“It must be a tremendous fight when you’ve got wind blowing, sparks flying and everything at you. You’re at your own risk and we appreciate what you went through.

“I don’t think we know but we appreciate.”

FIRE THANKS: Arcare State manager Jen Tyrrell, with firefighters David Wood and Bernie Massingham. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Mr Massingham said they were humbled to be thanked by the community.

“It makes us feel really proud of the job we did on the night,” he said.

While it was one mighty fight, Mr Massingham said the community’s willingness to obey instruction made their job that little bit easier.

“One of the factors that assisted through the night was the assistance of the public.”

“Anyone on the night whether they were evacuated or part of the firefighting operation did a wonderful job.

“Everyone should be commended for following and obeying instructions.”

Arcare residents were not evacuated as their building is a “safe complex” but beds and transport were arranged elsewhere in case disaster struck.

FIRE THANKS: This was how close the Peregian bushfire came to Arcare Peregian Springs.

Flames did however come close to the building and were described as being “as tall as the trees”.

“I’d like to thank you, you were all down there and you were there with us, you never left us. It was very close,” resident Shirley Donovan said.

“You went up on the roof and made sure there was nothing there and you were marvellous, the whole lot.”

FIRE THANKS: Burnt trees show how close the Peregian bushfire came to Arcare Peregian Springs. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

The firefighters were given a hamper of “junk food and beer” to take back to the station as thanks from Arcare.