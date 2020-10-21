Ardern’s success could be reflected in Queensland

SEEING New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's landslide win to govern in her own right on the weekend could be an interesting predictor of things to come in Queensland.

Ardern's party won the highest percentage of the vote in more than five decades.

Yes there are other policy reasons her government won 64 seats but the vast commentary surrounding her win is that people have put their trust in her for the way she handled the Christchurch massacre and the COVID-19 pandemic.

NZ has received worldwide acclaim too for the handling of the latter.

Will Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk benefit from the same sentiment statewide in 10 days? Maybe.

People in Queensland are living a relatively normal life right now and many will be wondering whether it's worth upsetting the apple cart.

What has happened in Victoria has been a stark study in how quickly things can go south.

We have strong LNP candidates in Mackay and Whitsunday with Chris Bonanno and Amanada Camm well-known in the community. Their policies are strong.

After the huge swings towards Nationals MPs George Christensen and Michelle Landry for Dawson and Capricornia at last year's Federal Election, there's every chance people could lean towards the LNP.

But Labor has been strong on its mining message this time around - it's behind the industry that has kept this state going in the midst of the pandemic.

And the Palaszczuk Government has been steering the ship steadily, often too slowly to effect great change, but steadily nonetheless.

Our reporters are at the early polling booths this week and next to get a steer on how people are voting.

Be sure to chat to us when you see us at the voting centres.

Rae Wilson, editor

LNP's record on public health care

HOW would the LNP manage a viral pandemic? The same way they managed public health and infectious diseases when they were last in government.

Eight years ago last month, I watched the then LNP Health Minister, Lawrence Springborg announce by videolink PowerPoint presentation the sacking of 2754 health workers and cuts of $150 million to frontline health services.

I and 483 other health practitioners in public health units, were immediately terminated.

We were soon followed by hundreds more as services in alcohol and drug prevention, sexual health, family planning, nutrition, remote and indigenous health and mental health simply ceased to exist.

Public service employment data would later reveal that the real number of health workers sacked was actually 4200 and not the 2754 that was announced.

Queensland's only specialist infectious diseases unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital was closed as was the Barrett Adolescent Mental Health Centre.

The immediate result was a syphilis outbreak in Indigenous communities across North Western Queensland and the suicides of three former teenage patients at the Barrett Centre.

The real cost was however, the LNP's total mismanagement and neglect of public health services and infrastructure.

The very services needed during a viral pandemic.

This is how the LNP has previously managed the public health of Queenslanders and there is absolutely no evidence that they have changed.

If elected, they will sack Dr Young, throw open the borders, blame others for their mistakes, change their minds daily and within three months Queensland would look like Victoria on steroids.

Patrick Noonan, Mackay

Both major parties are 'as bad as each other'

WHAT has the Queensland government got against Queensland farmers?

Both major parties are as bad as each other.

Deb Frecklington promises to defund the Environmental Defenders Office should the LNP win the election.

Palaszczuk gave Adani a royalty free deal.

Both these actions have 'political gain' written all over them with no thought to Queensland's agricultural business.

First of all, the EDO offers free and discounted legal representation to farmers whose livelihoods are threatened by environmental decisions.

Farmers who lack the financial wherewithal to fight for their rights in a court of law. Secondly, the amount the Queensland Government funded the EDO in 2017-18 was $100,000.

Is giving that amount going to break the bank?

It does, however, help Queenslanders have fresh and locally supplied meat and produce.

Other side of the same coin, Labor is handing out freebies to a billionaire coal baron.

The royalties Adani will not be paying could amount to as much as $400 million, money that will not go into the state's coffers.

A deal like this is great for Adani as the company has been unable to get finance for their project from private companies.

It will be a debt that comes back to the taxpayer.

In the meantime, our farmers, who are losing water and prime land to coal and gas tycoons, struggle daily to put food on their and our tables and the LNP wants to withdraw what little help they were getting.

Where is the justice?

Brooke McReynolds, Mackay

A new wave of Queenslanders needing help is on the rise

FOR the first time since WWII, Queensland is facing an entirely new wave of people at risk of homelessness.

The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have shifted the poverty line, striking down families who have, until now, considered themselves financially sound.

More than 234,000 Queenslanders have lost their jobs due to the crisis across the state. Unemployment is forecast to peak at a record 9 per cent in the December quarter.

And Queensland is set to hold the highest rate of unemployment across the country.

While federal government funding packages ease and a moratorium on mortgage payments and residential rental eviction are no longer available in Queensland, the pressure on families and individuals facing hardship by loss of income has never been more extensive.

As Queenslanders, the level of community camaraderie and support is stronger than ever which we've seen first-hand with our COVID-19 fundraising appeal raising more than $1 million.

However, we know there are many Queenslanders doing it tough and haven't reached out for assistance.

This might be because they've never had to ask for help from a charity before.

Or it might be that they think there's others worse off.

There is no shame or judgment in asking for help, we can all get through this together.

The St Vincent de Paul Society has been assisting people in Queensland for over 126 years - that is our purpose and why our donors support us so generously.

All information shared is kept confidential and your privacy assured.

We are passionate about helping Queenslanders, and at this time, particularly those who may have fallen or are at risk of falling below the poverty line for the first time in their lives. Often a hand-up early on is enough before they're at a greater risk of poverty, eviction or homelessness.

Vinnies has always been there to support Queenslanders with the everyday impacts of poverty or during a crisis - whether that's paying someone's overdue bill, providing other temporary financial support or a shoulder to lean on and someone to talk to - we will always be there.

We encourage all Queenslanders in need to please contact Vinnies by calling our free Helpline on 1800VINNIES (1800 846 643) or go to www.qld.vinnies.org.au to access our live chat and online Help Form.

Kevin Mercer

CEO, St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland

