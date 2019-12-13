Are our bush fires more out of control?

NOOSA and surrounding farmers, fireys and community members impacted by the recent bushfires are encouraged to get involved in a new parliamentary inquiry into the frequency and intensity of bushfires.

The Federal Government’s House of Representatives Standing Committee on the Environment has accepted a request of the Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud to inquire into the impact of past and current vegetation and land management policies on bushfires.

As chair of the committee, Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien is urging Sunshine Coast organisations and residents to have their say on this important issue which is impacting a vast area of Australia including the Sunshine Coast and Noosa region.

“Our local fireys have been out there fighting fires across the region stretching from Gympie to Noosa Northshore, and Peregian to Beerwah.

The committee intends to hold public hearings at various locations, which will be announced in due course on the inquiry website.

It will have particular regard to matters including:

1. past and current practices of land and vegetation management;

2. the impact of current legislation and regulatory responses for landholders;

3. legislative capability at the local, state and federal levels requiring landholders to reduce fire risk on properties;

4. the economic impact of severe fires in urban, regional, rural and remote areas;

5. the progress and implementation of various state reviews over the last decade; and

6. the engagement of emergency services with land management officials in managing fire risk.

Submissions to the inquiry will be accepted until February 28. These must address the inquiry’s terms of reference, which are available along with details on how to make a submission on the inquiry website.