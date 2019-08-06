Are you a woman interested in playing cricket? Here’s your chance

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: Megan Toohey, Rachel Martin, Rachael Chopping, Claudia Toohey, coach Patsy Fayne and Paula McKie at the Tewantin-Noosa ground. Picture: Fred McKie

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: Megan Toohey, Rachel Martin, Rachael Chopping, Claudia Toohey, coach Patsy Fayne and Paula McKie at the Tewantin-Noosa ground. Picture: Fred McKie

CALLING all women and girls interested in playing cricket.

A series of come-and-try days for women and girls who are 14 years or over is coming to Tewantin over the next few weeks.

Tewantin-Noosa’s Sunshine Coast Women’s Twenty20 have organised to give locals a taste for the sport, whether they have played cricket before or are completely new to the game.

With the national women’s team having recently won the Ashes, there is a real excitement in Australia as more and more women joining the cricket revolution and an unprecedented number of girls being introduced to the game.

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Teenage cricketer Claudia Toohey at Tewantin-Noosa women's cricket. Photo: Fred McKie

Megan Toohey and teenage daughter Claudia are recent additions to the local women’s team.

“I only registered to play ladies cricket so that TNCC could get a team under way last season,” Megan said. “I’d always been around cricket as both my husband and daughter played, but I was never particularly interested in playing. I can now say that I love cricket.

“I have learnt new skills and made some great friends in a wonderful, supportive environment.

“Not to mention I’ve had the opportunity to play cricket with my daughter, which has been very special.”

Female participation in cricket has been rising in Australia over recent years, including a 14 per cent increase in 2018-19. Females now account for almost one-third of registered cricketers across the country.

HOWZAT: Teenager Claudia Toohey gets high fives after taking a wicket for Tewantin-Noosa. Photo: Fred McKie

Experienced coaches, current Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club women’s players and team mentor Patsy Fayne will be on hand to help participants master cricketing skills during the come-and-try sessions.

A local septuagenarian, Ms Fayne made her Test debut for Australia in 1968, played 16 internationals and was the first Australian woman to take a wicket at Lord’s.

The first come-and-try day will be held at Noosa District Sports Complex, in McKinnon Drive, Tewantin from 2-4pm this Sunday, August 11. There will also be sessions on August 15 and September 8.

For more information, call 0423 149 477. The Sunshine Coast Cricket Association is also organising skill-development sessions for girls aged 5-13 years. Call 0417 728 210.