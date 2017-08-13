Are you as fit as you should be for your age?

But just how ‘fit’ should you be at your age?

IT'S ONLY human to work out what you're good at - then do that on repeat.

Take running 5km for example. You might be able to do it without even breaking a sweat, but ask you to hold pigeon pose for 60 seconds? Unbearable.

Too many of us focus on one type of exercise, such as a weekly run or spin class, rather than having a varied exercise routine that covers strength, stamina and mobility.

There are actually five components of physical fitness: muscular strength (think power), muscular endurance (think time), cardiovascular endurance (think heart and oxygen pumping exercise over time), body fat composition (think compared to muscle) and finally flexibility (think mobility).

An effective fitness program will attempt to improve all five components.

"Exercise is important at any age but as we get older exercise becomes even more important for our mental and physical health," says Associate Professor Briony Dow, Director of the National Ageing Research Institute.

Sure push-ups and burpees are important, but this list proves it takes more than just cardio to be defined as 'fit'. Here is the checklist for each generation, as shared by Virgin Active fitness expert Tim Wright with The Telegraph. How do you rate?

In your 20s you should be able to ...

Run 5km in 30 minutes

Do 20 burpees in a row

Hold a full plank for one minute



In your 30s you should be able to ...

Run 2km in less than 12 minutes

Hold a plank for 45 seconds

Dead lift more than 50 per cent of your body weight

In your 40s you should be able to ...

Sprint for 60 seconds without stopping

Do 10 push-ups without stopping

Touch your toes comfortably with straight legs

In your 50s you should be able to ...

Run at a moderate pace for 60 seconds without stopping

Do five burpees without stopping

Lower yourself into a cross-legged position on the floor without using your hands, and then return to standing

In your 60s you should be able to ...

Regularly take more than 10,000 steps in a day

Do 12 body weight squats without stopping

Touch your fingertips with one hand over your shoulder and the other behind your back

In your 70s you should be able to ...

Walk 1.5km in less than 15 minutes

Climb a flight of stairs with 10 steps in under 30 seconds comfortably

Rise to stand from a chair without using your hands or arms, and repeat at least 12 times in 30 seconds

