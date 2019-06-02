Million-dollar agents: The future is female

More young women are becoming million-dollar earners despite the changing real estate market, and here's how they're breaking through.

Victorian star agents Kylie Charlton, director of Hodges Sandringham, and Lisa Totaro of YPA Sunbury, are among women powering up the real estate market with their strong listings.

Industry veteran and real estate coach Tom Panos said the sector was seeing the emergence of million dollar agents in more females every day, and their strategies demonstrated that "there is no one way, there is your way".

"Everyone's looking for a special blueprint for success. One (Totaro) is high volume, very process based, using database" while the other (Charlton) is "immersed in community and personal connection".

Ms Totaro and Ms Charlton onstage at AREC 2019 at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, June 02, 2019. Picture: SOPHIE FOSTER

Onstage at AREC 2019, Ms Charlton said commissions in Victoria had "come down a bit" to $20,000, which was why it was important to make community and personal connections.

"I always put connection before commission," she told veteran realtor Tom Panos on stage. "To get their referral to their friends and family, I make it obvious that is more important to me. I also demonstrate that I can sell property, that I have sold property. You have to demonstrate your skill."

AREC 2019 speaker Kylie Charlton (Hodges).

Ms Totaro takes a different approach, working her database and energy levels.

"When I walk into a listing presentation, my energy is mega high. I may not be that way if someone is quite flat on me … People make decisions based on how you make them feel."

Ms Charlton said asking the right questions was key to unpacking that.

"If you can, master your way around questions to get answers that are going to help you help them. When you ask the right questions and you have that connection that's (unbeatable)."

She said it wasn't inventing anything new, just using "that extra edge".

Mr Panos said Ms Charlton's approach was heavy community and interpersonal involvement.

"Familiarity breeds trust," Ms Charlton said. "It is absolutely about people trusting in me."