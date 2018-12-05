Arguably the very best at arguing the toss in Noosa

WHILE former PM Malcolm Fraser said there was no such thing as a free lunch, Noosa school students have cared to argue the toss as to whether about "the best things in life are free”.

The annual Noosa District Inter-school Debating competition saw Cooroy, Cooran, Tewantin and Noosaville State Schools participated in a competition with robust and well-constructed round robin debates.

Held annually since 2012, the tournament has proven to be a real hit, with students from Years 4-6 finding a fun way to inspire debating with a little competitiveness between the schools. The skills and passion were on display during the finals held at Noosaville State School last Monday. For the record, Noosaville's Year 4, Cooroy's Year 5 and Noosaville's Year 6 teams were crowned champions for 2018.

Tournament co-ordinator and Noosaville State School teacher, Sue Silburn said the Noosa District Debating Cup was a great success and is now a sought-after title between the four schools and feels it will grow from strength to strength each year it's held.

"The kids have really embraced the annual Debaters' Cup and we thank Bendigo Bank for their ongoing financial support of this event,” she said.

"Because of it, we're able to purchase medallions and present the trophies for the junior and senior team winners. The standard of competition was high again in 2018 and we all had a lot of fun," Ms. Silburn said.

She said the students have worked hard under the guidance of their coaches and adjudicators.

"We sincerely thank Rick Cass (Tewantin State School), Kathy Facer (Cooran State School) and Hillary Dwyer (Cooroy State School) for their assistance over the past few weeks.

"Debating is a great skill for the kids to have as they get older and we certainly have a few budding experts on our hands.

Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches' Simone Flavelle said the bank is delighted about its continued involvement in sponsoring tournaments that develop students' learning and sportsmanship.

''We look forward to offering our support for the Noosa District Debating Cup in 2019,” she said.