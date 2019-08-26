Ariana, Taylor lead VMAs nominations
The MTV Video Music Awards has proven time and time again to be the rowdiest night on the celebrity calendar.
Think Britney Spears' iconic dance with a snake in 2001, Miley Cyrus' wild half-naked performance with Robin Thicke and a foam finger in 2013, Kanye West stealing Taylor Swift's moment in 2009, Britney and Madonna's pash in 2003, Lady Gaga's meat dress of 2010 … it goes on.
Airing live on Foxtel channel MTV from 10am tomorrow Australian time, some of the biggest names in music will flock to the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Drake, Kanye West and Lady Gaga are among the big name nominees.
Here are the full list of nominations.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage: a lot (ft. J. Cole)
Billie Eilish: bad guy
Ariana Grande: thank u, next
Jonas Brothers: Sucker
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake: In My Feelings
Ariana Grande: thank u, next
Jonas Brothers: Sucker
Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: Shallow
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down
BEST NEW ARTIST PRESENTED BY TACO BELL
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: Shallow
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita
Taylor Swift: ME! (ft. Brendon Urie)
Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: I Don't Care
BTS: Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey)
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer: Easier
Cardi B / Bruno Mars: Please Me
Billie Eilish: bad guy
Khalid: Talk
Ariana Grande: thank u, next
Jonas Brothers: Sucker
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down
BEST HIP-HOP
2 Chainz: Rule the World (ft. Ariana Grande)
21 Savage: a lot (ft. J. Cole)
Cardi B: Money
DJ Khaled: Higher (ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend)
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)
Travis Scott: SICKO MODE (ft. Drake)
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak: Make It Better (ft. Smokey Robinson)
Childish Gambino: Feels Like Summer
H.E.R.: Could've Been (ft. Bryson Tiller)
Alicia Keys: Raise a Man
Ella Mai: Trip
Normani: Waves (ft. 6LACK)
BEST K-POP
BTS: Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey)
BLACKPINK: Kill This Love
Monsta X: Who Do You Love (ft. French Montana)
TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Cat & Dog
NCT 127: Regular
EXO: Tempo
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA / Karol G: Secreto
Bad Bunny: MIA (ft. Drake)
benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: I Can't Get Enough
Daddy Yankee: Con Calma (ft. Snow)
Maluma: Mala Mía
ROSALÍA / J Balvin: Con Altura (ft. El Guincho)
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers: Call You Mine (ft. Bebe Rexha)
Clean Bandit: Solo (ft. Demi Lovato)
DJ Snake: Taki Taki (ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B)
David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: Say My Name
Marshmello / Bastille: Happier
Silk City / Dua Lipa: Electricity
BEST ROCK
The 1975: Love It If We Made It
Fall Out Boy: Bishops Knife Trick
Imagine Dragons: Natural
Lenny Kravitz: Low
Panic! At the Disco: High Hopes
twenty one pilots: My Blood
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey: Nightmare
The Killers: Land of the Free
Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: Runaway Train (ft. Gallant)
John Legend: Preach
Lil Dicky: Earth
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish: bad guy (dir. Dave Meyers)
FKA twigs: Cellophane (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)
Ariana Grande: thank u, next (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus) (dir. Calmatic)
LSD: No New Friends (dir. Dano Cerny)
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down (dir. Drew Kirsch and Taylor Swift)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish: when the party's over (visual effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)
FKA twigs: Cellophane (visual effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)
Ariana Grande: God is a woman (visual effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)
DJ Khaled: Just Us (ft. SZA) (visual effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)
LSD: No New Friends (visual effects: Ethan Chancer)
Taylor Swift: ME! (ft. Brendon Urie) (visual effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak: Tints (ft. Kendrick Lamar) (editing: Elias Talbot)
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus) (editing: Calmatic)
Billie Eilish: bad guy (editing: Billie Eilish)
Ariana Grande: 7 rings (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)
Solange: Almeda (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down (editing: Jarrett Fijal)
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS: Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))
Ariana Grande: 7 rings (art direction: John Richoux)
Lil Nas X: Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus) (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)
Taylor Swift: You Need to Calm Down (art direction: Brittany Porter)
Kanye West / Lil Pump: I Love It (ft. Adele Givens) (art direction: Tino Schaedler)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs: Cellophane (choreography: Kelly Yvonne)
ROSALÍA / J Balvin: Con Altura (ft. El Guincho) (choreography: Charm La'Donna)
LSD: No New Friends (choreography: Ryan Heffington)
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita (choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)
Solange: Almeda (choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)
BTS: Boy With Luv (ft. Halsey) (choreography: Rie Hata)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak: Tints (ft. Kendrick Lamar) (cinematography: Elias Talbot)
Billie Eilish: hostage (cinematography: Pau Castejon)
Ariana Grande: thank u, next (cinematography: Christopher Probst)
Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: Señorita (cinematography: Scott Cunningham)
Solange: Almeda (cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)
Taylor Swift: ME! (ft. Brendon Urie) (cinematography: Starr Whitesides)