Armed fugitives arrested after fleeing over border

TWO people will face court charged with vehicle thefts and firearm offences in the South Burnett earlier this month.

A 30-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested in the Hunter Valley, NSW, and are expected to be extradited to Queensland.

On October 22 in Durong, a Landcruiser, stolen from an Ironpot address, was involved in a traffic incident with a member of the public, at which time the stolen vehicle rammed the other car, and the male driver produced a rifle.

Acting on information received, the man and woman were arrested at a Muswellbrook hotel during a police operation on October 26.

The matter was subject to a public appeal on October 22.

The man and woman are expected to appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court next week.