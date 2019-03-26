Menu
Login
FILE
Crime

ARMED HOLD-UP: Man lights stolen cigarette and flees scene

Claudia Williams
by
26th Mar 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

A 45-year-old Nanango man has been arrested for armed robbery after he held up a Henry St service station on Monday night.

Police were called to the servo at 8.30pm where the man was allegedly threatening a 26-year-old male attendant with a knife.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man stole cigarettes, started smoking them and then fled in a vehicle.

Police found the man on Bugden St, Yarraman where he was charged for drink driving.

The man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court today charged with enter premises and commit an offence, armed robbery and drink driving.

armed robbery editors picks kingaroy magistrates court south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    School stands in solidarity for NZ

    School stands in solidarity for NZ

    News Students pay respect to victims of the Christchurch attacks with message visible for the heavens

    Noosa Council wants Peregian surf club EOI

    Noosa Council wants Peregian surf club EOI

    News Noosa Council plans for Peregian

    An easy cheesy fundraiser

    An easy cheesy fundraiser

    News Ruby's Cheese for Change

    Koalas in Noosa are being hounded to death

    Koalas in Noosa are being hounded to death

    News Fight to save Noosa koalas