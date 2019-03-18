Menu
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
Armed man tasered by cops in Sydney

18th Mar 2019 12:12 PM

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment an armed man was shot with a taser outside a police station in Sydney's west this morning.

In the footage obtained by the Nine Network, the man can be seen surrounded by officers outside Granville Police Station - and he appears to be carrying a knife.

 

It shows the man, dressed in a blue hoodie, advancing towards a policeman.

Despite being told several times by police to drop an item in his hands, the man refuses and officers can be seen firing a taser.

After being hit, a group of police officers can be seen wrenching the object from the man's arms and dragging him into the station.

The man will be taken to Westmead Hospital for assessment.

