Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

More Stories

armed police crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue crews kept busy with climbing road toll

        Premium Content Rescue crews kept busy with climbing road toll

        News Queensland’s climbing road toll kept the RACQ LifeFlight busy last year with crews attending more than 100 accidents.

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday

        FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Best of Noosa: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Noosa: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        News Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Noosa? Nominations are now open to find...