Police are searching for three males following an armed robbery.
Armed robbers threaten staff, stolen car seized

1st Apr 2019 6:30 AM

POLICE are appealing to the public for information after an armed robbery threatened employees at a registered tavern at Coffs Harbour.

Four employees were working in a licensed premises, which had ceased trading, on the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

Three males, armed with a machete, a screw driver and a firearm forced entry to the premises and threatened the employees, forcing three to lie on the ground.

The fourth employee was forced to open a safe and then made to lie on the floor.

A quantity of cash and personal possessions were stolen from the premises.

The offenders also stole a vehicle which they used to escape in.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called and established a crime scene.

A second crime scene was established in Bucca Road where the stolen vehicle was located in bushland.

The three male offenders are only described as wearing black balaclavas, gloves and dark clothing.

Police have urged anyone with information about the armed robbery to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence.

