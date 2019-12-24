Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
News

Armed siege: Emergency declared, streets locked down

24th Dec 2019 7:26 AM

POLICE have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an armed man in Maryborough.

A declaration was made at 3.35am after the man, who is believed to be in a residential property, stated he had weapons and would use them on others.

Police were notified and immediately attended the scene, establishing a cordon of the area.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with the man.

"The PSPA declaration for Alice Street encompasses the area surrounding Alice Street to Adelaide Lane and boundaries of Bazaar Street, Anne Street and Lennox Street," police said.

"Residents within the cordon are advised to stay indoors and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Specialist police and negotiators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
armed siege crime maryborough

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hazardous waste causes hinterland concern

        premium_icon Hazardous waste causes hinterland concern

        News Noosa Council are preparing a report into dangerous asbestos dumped kerbside earlier this year in the hinterland.

        Authorities reveal disturbing cause of latest bushfires

        premium_icon Authorities reveal disturbing cause of latest bushfires

        Crime Shocking cause behind the latest Peregian bushfires

        Noosa’s main beach closed following shark sighting

        premium_icon Noosa’s main beach closed following shark sighting

        News ‘The first priority was to get people out of the water, and to make sure nobody...

        Wet Christmas as severe storms predicted for Coast

        premium_icon Wet Christmas as severe storms predicted for Coast

        Weather It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas