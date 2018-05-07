Army with appeal for volunteers

RED SHIELD APPEAL: Noosa Corps officer Major Warren Parkinson is calling on the community to help.

RED SHIELD APPEAL: Noosa Corps officer Major Warren Parkinson is calling on the community to help. Caitlin Zerafa

THE Salvation Army's annual Red Shield Appeal is on again and the Noosa Corps are calling for volunteers to help.

The Appeal has been raising money locally for more than 25 years, with the proceeds going to help those in the local community.

Running throughout May and June the fundraising campaign includes the well-known Red Shield Doorknock, this year to be held on May 26-27.

Noosa Corps Officer Major Warren Parkinson said they still need volunteers to help, particularly for the Doorknock Appeal.

"We are only a small church here so we really need the support of volunteers,” he said.

"People can volunteer to doorknock or to be at one of our static collection stands at local shopping centres.

"We know people sometimes don't want to volunteer but what we have found is if there is a good relationship with the public, people often respond kindly.”

Maj Parkinson said each doorknock volunteer will be provided with official identification, equipment and a receipt.

"People can sign up to doorknock their street, it's great to have as many areas covered as we can,” he said.

The Noosa and co-joined Coolum Corps raise money from Noosa North Shore, out to Cooroy and down the coastline to Pacific Paradise.

Local schools are also involved in the Appeal, with six already on board.

"Each school is coming up with their own way to raise money and we always appreciate their involvement,” Maj Parkinson said.

"We are also very grateful for community appeal from organisations like Rotary.”

All money raised from this year's appeal will help the Salvation Army continue their work providing services and support within the community.

"All the money raised stays here to fund our programs but ideally if we raise enough, we would love to send money to bigger facilities in Brisbane,” Maj Parkinson said.

"There is a great need for our programs within the community, even if it is not seen from the outside.”

Some of the funds will support a current program helping students wanting to drop out of school.

"It's a great benefit to these kids who are so close to dropping out as it helps them regain enthusiasm and builds hope,” Maj Parkinson said.

"We try to do the best we can possibly do to help.”

An upcoming Business Breakfast Launch on Friday, May 25 is another initiative to raise money for the local organisation.

"Last year we raised $40,000 at this event alone,” Maj Parkinson said.

There are numerous ways people can become involved in making donations or volunteering.

Donations can be made in person at static stations, during the door-knock or at the Noosaville Corps office in Bartlett St.

Alternatively, people can donate over the phone or online.

To volunteer during the Appeal email noosa.corps@

aue.salvationarmy.org. For details visit salvos.org.au or call 54424218.

"We cannot do any of this without the support of the public and as always, we are grateful,” Maj Parkinson said.