Army’s final salute to their old mate Ridgleigh Blue

by Shiloh Payne
28th Nov 2019 11:47 AM
THE Australian Army has said goodbye to a good boy, with their beloved blue heeler mascot retiring.

More than 600 soldiers from the 6th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment yesterday bid farewell to Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III who had been in the service for nine years.

Private Ridgleigh Blue III passes on some wisdom to his replacement Private Ridgleigh Blue IV. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Major Bob Varcoe, the Batallion's second in command, said it was sad to see Blue go.

"But it would be unfair to keep him, he's getting on," Major Varcoe said. Blue, who will retire to a farm in South Australia, left big paw prints to fill, with two-month-old puppy Private Ridgley Blue IV enlisted into the mascot position.

Private Jarred Little with Private Ridgleigh Blue IV, and Private Lee Larbalestier with Sergeant Ridgleigh Blue III. Picture: Liam Kidston.
The new recruit is expected to undergo behaviour training.

"It's great having a puppy around," Major Varcoe said.

