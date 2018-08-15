Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

RIGHT STUFF: The soldiers from 1st Signals Regiment, Brisbane with Legacy volunteer John Reid and Tewantin war widow Clarice after a strategic strike on her weeds.

RIGHT STUFF: The soldiers from 1st Signals Regiment, Brisbane with Legacy volunteer John Reid and Tewantin war widow Clarice after a strategic strike on her weeds. Contributed

AS A search and deploy to enjoy mission, this Australian Army backyard blitz in two Tewantin homes could not have been more on target.

And the 1st Signal Regiment troops called in from Brisbane by Sunshine Coast Legacy Group put big smiles on the war widows as this ground war on overgrown gardens and weeds scored a total victory.

All up on Monday, the Legacy Backyard Assist with about 100 volunteer soldiers targeted six Sunshine Coast homes where the Legacy widows were losing a battle of urban jungle warfare.

Legacy's Barbara Pepper visited these amazing field engagements and was impressed by the outcome.

"They get in there and they pull in all the overgrown stuff, the dead stuff and tidy it up,” Barbara said.

"Some of the backyards have not seen the light of day for some time.

"These guys are so good at what they do and they enjoy doing it for the Legacy widows. One of the ladies I visited in Tewantin was absolutely thrilled.”

Indeed, Clarice was only too happy to welcome the troops.

Barbara said the military's objective was to give independence to the families of those who had served Australia to restore pride and enjoyment to their homes.

Skip bins were provided to the sites free of charge by Chilli Bins and Whale Bins.

Sunshine Coast Legacy supports more than 1100 Legacy dependents, including widows, families and disabled dependents through a volunteer network known as Legatees.

"We are unique in this mission as no other ex-service organisation strives to achieve this,” Barbara said.

"We are a uniquely Australian story and we are only able to deliver our services through the generosity of the Australian public.”

She urges locals to support their major fundraiser - the upcoming Legacy Badge Week from September 2-8.

So keep and eye out for these volunteers at the local shopping centres and give as generously as they do.