Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Food & Entertainment

Arnott’s settles heated biscuit debate

by Shireen Khalil
24th Jun 2020 2:55 PM

 

They are perfectly paired with a nice hot cuppa, but you already knew that given it's an afternoon treat you have probably been enjoying for years.

But, did you know you have been pronouncing the name of Arnott's popular Nice biscuit wrong?

A debate erupted online after self-proclaimed "The List King" Bruno Bouchet, took to his social media to reveal his proffered biscuits options, ranking them from best to worse.

And while many had a lot to say about the order of his list with Milk Arrowroot taking out the top spot, a separate argument erupted - how to properly pronounce Arnott's The Original Nice biscuits.

RELATED: Internet caught in debate over whether Milo should be drunk hot or cold

The debate kicked off when former radio producer turned Kyle Sandilands manager, Bruno Bouchet (pictured) released his controversial Arnott's ranking list.
The debate kicked off when former radio producer turned Kyle Sandilands manager, Bruno Bouchet (pictured) released his controversial Arnott's ranking list.

 

 

When revealing his Arnott’s biscuits list in order from best to worst, it sparked the debate on how to pronounce Arnott's’s Nice bickies.
When revealing his Arnott’s biscuits list in order from best to worst, it sparked the debate on how to pronounce Arnott's’s Nice bickies.

 

It forced Mr Bouchet, who also happens to be radio host Kyle Sandilands' manager, to put the question to Arnott's themselves to help settle the debate.

"G'day @ArnottsBikkies - would you mind giving us the definitive ruling on the pronunciation of the legendary 'Nice' biscuit? N-ice or niece? Cheers," Mr Bouchet asked on Twitter.

To the shock of many, Arnott's confirmed that those who have been saying the classic coconut-flavoured biscuit like, "oh look, that flower is 'nice'," is incorrect.

Instead it should be pronounced like "niece" or better yet, like how you would say the French city of "Nice" - after all that's how it got its name.

"Hi Bruno, thank you for your query. Nice biscuits were named after the city in the South of France and pronounced the same as that city," Arnott's clarified.

It is reported that the biscuit was invented in around 1860, and were a favourite of Queen Victoria.

It's believed she took a stash with her to the French city of Nice, which resulted in its name.

It then joined the Arnott's range from 1922.

While some of you will have just sighed a collective "derrr", others simply believed they have been tucking into a "nice" bickie.

"The French wouldn't touch these with a barge pole so I reckon 'nice' as in sugar n spice," columnist Samantha X wrote on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Aha - I see - so it's pronounced like it rhymes with "bikkies"?" another asked.

"I believe that's 'Noice' as in Kath & Kim," a third person commented.

Hoping to settle the debate for good, one Twitter user got very factual.

"According to the Australian firm Arnott's Biscuits Holdings, one of a number of companies worldwide to produce them, the biscuits are named after the French city of Nice and so should be pronounced 'neese'."

How have you been pronouncing it? Tell us in our poll or comment below.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Arnott's settles heated biscuit debate

More Stories

arnott's biscuits food and entertainment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        premium_icon Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        News Premier all but rules out an interstate travel bubble, prompting accusations she is politicising advice behind the state’s tough border restrictions.

        Teen mum and high school drop out’s $1 million business

        premium_icon Teen mum and high school drop out’s $1 million business

        News As a teen mum and a high school dropout, Noosa’s Jana Kingsford wasn’t expected to...

        Morcombes honour Daily for pursuit of Daniel's story

        premium_icon Morcombes honour Daily for pursuit of Daniel's story

        Crime “To our newsroom, Bruce and Denise were more than just a story."

        Cooroy staying safe with a little help from its friends

        premium_icon Cooroy staying safe with a little help from its friends

        News A handful of Cooroy businesses have put their hands in their pockets for the safety...