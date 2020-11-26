Arnott’s shuts down ‘wild’ bikkie claim

Arnott's has shut down claims one of its popular biscuit recipes has changed.

A frustrated grandfather accused the Aussie biscuit producers of tampering with the ingredients of its iconic Scotch Finger biscuit after he discovered the classic treat no longer easily snapped into two separate pieces.

He accused the brand of "breaking" the classic bikkie by changing the formula without letting loyal customers know.

But Arnott's have rebuffed the "wild" claims.

"We have not made any recent changes to the current formulation of this famous bickie," an Arnott's spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au

In a lengthy, but hilarious post on Reddit, the man claimed he made the "horror" discovery while showing his granddaughter how to best eat the biscuit.

An Aussie grandfather questioned whether the Scotch Finger biscuit recipe had been altered.

"Today I attempted to break the iconic Scotch Finger biscuit into two fingers to show my two-year-old granddaughter how to eat these biscuits, that I myself ate at her age, in a right of passage for all Australian kids," he began the post.

"We Australians know innately that when offered a packet of Arnott's Assorted biscuits you chose the Scotch Finger because the moment you get it, 'snap' down the vertical, and you have two perfectly formed biscuits. Two for one.

"Well, horror (ensued) as I attempted to snap the Scotchie!" he continued, adding that after he snapped it, it formed two "ill formed stubs".

Shocked by what he had happened, he quickly covered his granddaughter's eyes.

"But she did glimpse the carnage and I'm not sure (if) permanent psychological damage has been done."

He then asked the question - "When did Arnott's break an Australian icon?" before begging Aussies to "rise up".

"Protest, write to your local supermarket, canvass your local member, inundate Arnott's Facebook page with your views, phone A Current Affair, tweet Kochie - do whatever it takes.

"I'm old, and I can live with it, but I'm doing it for the kids. If we remain silent it is they who will suffer."

To prevent national outrage, news.com.au went straight to the horse's mouth to settle his wild claim and while Arnott's confirmed it hasn't made changes to the recipe, it did say some Scotch Fingers may have some "slight variations".

In a hilarious post on Reddit, the man said he made the ‘horror’ discovery while showing his granddaughter how to best eat the biscuit, by snapping it into two separate pieces.

"We bake our biscuits right here in Australia using local wheat, so occasionally if weather conditions have altered the harvest, there can be slight biscuit variations from batch to batch, but the Scotch Finger recipe Aussie know and love remains!" the Arnott's spokesperson said.

Some Reddit users said it all comes down to perfecting the "snap" technique and urged the grandfather to give their method a go.

"I've got an almost perfect success rate since perfecting my technique of ensuring that only thumb and forefinger are in contact with each half," one person commented.

So there you have it, case closed, now snap out of it.

Originally published as Arnott's shuts down 'wild' bikkie claim