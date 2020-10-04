Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

by Shiloh Payne
4th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The driver of a stolen luxury car has been arrested after they led police on a chase throughout northern Brisbane on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said one person was arrested after road spikes stopped the chase along the Southern Cross Way.

A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News
A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News


Residents in Brisbane's north reported seeing a white Mercedes involved in the chase in Clontarf around McDonnell Road, Duffield Road and Deagon Deviation.

It is unclear where the vehicle has been stolen from.

Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News
Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News


Originally published as Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern wave has island hopping with joy

        Premium Content Southern wave has island hopping with joy

        Business The world is looking bright for tour operators as crowds take advantage of reduced restrictions and hit the Sunshine Coast for the long weekend.

        Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

        Premium Content Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

        Crime A mum who hasn’t been able to kick her meth habit has been told by a magistrate...

        Thief leaves sorry note after stealing $500k property

        Premium Content Thief leaves sorry note after stealing $500k property

        News Thief who robbed houses of more than $500,000 of property has been jailed

        Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        Premium Content Traffic nightmare as holiday-makers escape city

        News Big delays building out of Brisbane as long weekend starts