Arrest at nude beach after woman reports 'indecent act'

A man has been arrested after an alleged indecent act at Grays Lane, Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN will appear in court later this month after being charged over indecency and intimidation offences at a nude beach near Byron Bay.

About 11.35am on Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was jogging east along Grays Lane at Tyagarah when she noticed a white utility parked on the side of the dirt road.

The woman told police that the male driver looked at her intently, which made her feel uncomfortable, and she crossed to other side of the road in an effort to keep some distance between them.

As she continued her run, the woman saw that the utility drove past her and stopped a short distance ahead.

The man got out of the ute and "walked towards her grinning", police said.

As the woman continued her run to the beach the utility slowly followed her and then passed her.

The woman continued towards the beach hoping that there would be other people in the area.

As she entered the carpark the woman saw that the man was now standing outside the utility and was naked.

When the woman walked past the man, he looked at her and performed an indecent act.

The woman continued to the beach, but could not find anyone to assist her.

When she returned to the carpark the man again performed an indecent act.

The woman went home and told her partner.

They attended the car park and located the white utility which they photographed. Police were contacted and details of the vehicle were provided to police.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District were travelling to Tyagarah Beach about 1.25pm when they observed the utility travelling along Grays Lane.

The officers spoke to a 33-year-old man who was driving the utility and arrested him.

The man was conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station and later charged with commit act of indecency and intimidation.

He has been granted strict conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Thursday, November 22.

Police will continue to work closely with other stakeholders including NPWS, Byron Shire Council and the Byron Safe Beaches Committee to keep the area safe.