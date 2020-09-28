Arrests, fines as beach party backpackers flout laws

Police have advised they are not opposed to handing out on-the-spot fines and even making arrests after being called to unauthorised backpacker beach parties of more than 200 people. (File photo)

Police warn they may start issuing on-the-spot fines or making arrests if illegal parties of hundreds of international backpackers continue across the Coast.

At least six police crews were required to disperse a crowd of almost 200 backpackers at an unauthorised beach party in Mudjimba on the weekend.

It was the third week in a row they had been called upon to do it.

Coolum police acting officer-in-charge Sergeant Ben Cox said nearly 200 international backpackers, mostly French, attended an organised party near the boat ramp on Nojoor Rd on Saturday evening.

“Each weekend they are setting up these parties in isolated areas,” Sgt Cox said.

“There are DJs and trucks turning up with speakers on the back.”

Sgt Cox said partygoers were moved on by police and to date no arrests had been made.

However, if the organised parties continued, police could be forced to hand out on-the-spot fines or make arrests relating to disregard of COVID-safe regulations.

“Police and council can take action,” Sgt Cox said.

“Certainly in relation to COVID and illegal gatherings.”

Police are investigating the identity of the organisers of the backpacker parties.

Sgt Cox said they had the registrations of vehicles involved in hiring the sound equipment and they would be contacting those businesses.